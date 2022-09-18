Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RHHBY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roche has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. Roche has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter worth about $70,764,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,391 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth about $18,402,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 592,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 316,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Roche by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,010,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

