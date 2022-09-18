Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.10. 890,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.