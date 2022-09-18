Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.