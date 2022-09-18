Roth Financial Partners LLC Purchases 3,529 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,335 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $138.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

