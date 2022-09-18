Royal Bank of Canada Increases Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon raised Abcam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Abcam Stock Up 1.3 %

ABCM stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Abcam has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abcam Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abcam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Abcam by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Abcam by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.