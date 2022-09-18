Royal Bank of Canada Trims Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price to $82.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

