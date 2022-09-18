Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells $2,034,619.75 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 47,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $2,034,619.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,941,736.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $41.95 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $44.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. Citigroup increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

