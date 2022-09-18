S.C. Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

