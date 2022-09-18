S.C. Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 128.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $102.95 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.48.

