S.C. Financial Services Inc. Purchases 392 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.70 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.64 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.20.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

