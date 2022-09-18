S.C. Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

