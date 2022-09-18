S.C. Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,512 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.1% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,079 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 428,234 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 924.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 284,444 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after purchasing an additional 265,617 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,082.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 241,047 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

