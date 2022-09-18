S.C. Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,512 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.1% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

