Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,124,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,977,000 after purchasing an additional 256,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,124,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,381,000 after buying an additional 88,883 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,695,000 after buying an additional 1,377,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after buying an additional 384,092 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 631.61%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

