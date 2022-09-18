Safe Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $8.77 or 0.00045146 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $182.69 million and approximately $170,646.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

