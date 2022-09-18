SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.45) and traded as low as GBX 451 ($5.45). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.45), with a volume of 965,833 shares trading hands.
SafeCharge International Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £689.54 million and a PE ratio of 27.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 451 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 451.
About SafeCharge International Group
SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.
