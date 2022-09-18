Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,397,285. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, hitting $151.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,882,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,791. The firm has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $149.56 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

