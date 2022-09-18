Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,397,285 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Trading Down 2.1 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $151.51 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.56 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a PE ratio of 280.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.97.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

