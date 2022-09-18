SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €109.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($111.22) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) price target on SAP in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on SAP in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at €83.67 ($85.38) on Wednesday. SAP has a 12-month low of €83.01 ($84.70) and a 12-month high of €129.74 ($132.39). The business’s fifty day moving average is €88.72 and its 200 day moving average is €92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.05.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.