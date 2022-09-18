Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $518.62

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 518.62 ($6.27) and traded as low as GBX 511 ($6.17). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 511 ($6.17), with a volume of 216,358 shares changing hands.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 518.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 519.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £825.91 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

