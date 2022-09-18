Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHJ opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.