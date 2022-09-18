Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Stock Holdings Decreased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHY opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

