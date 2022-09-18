Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 565,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,462. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

