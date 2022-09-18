Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.1% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 135,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 45,316 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock remained flat at $71.19 during midday trading on Friday. 3,896,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.