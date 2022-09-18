Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Wall Capital Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,235 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 8.6% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

