Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.93 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

