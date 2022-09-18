Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Increased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $45.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.79. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

