Secret (SIE) Price Up 50.3% This Week

Secret (SIE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $22.34 million and approximately $27,010.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 50.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

