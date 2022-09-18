Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives $8.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SECYF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SECYF stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

