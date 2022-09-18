Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.99 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and $5.01 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004926 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057010 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010236 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005531 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00065088 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00077042 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
About Seele-N
Seele-N is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
