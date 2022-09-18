Shopping (SPI) Price Hits $0.0901 on Top Exchanges

Shopping (SPI) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Shopping has a market capitalization of $89,386.76 and $16,247.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shopping has traded 97.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00110540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00865194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 992,617 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Buying and Selling Shopping

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

