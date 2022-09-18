Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hilton Food Group Stock Down 1.6 %

LON:HFG opened at GBX 664 ($8.02) on Thursday. Hilton Food Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 642.55 ($7.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,257.05 ($15.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £594.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1,475.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,000.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,082.54.

Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend

About Hilton Food Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

