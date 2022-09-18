Short Interest in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Rises By 13.3%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 1,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,882. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimar Acquisition Corp. III

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 392,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. III

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

