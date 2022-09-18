Short Interest in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Drops By 13.3%

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 8,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. 11,543,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. American International Group has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.40%.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 57,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after acquiring an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

