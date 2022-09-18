Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Rises By 40.5%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 595,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 263,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1,645.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 212,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 175,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,199,000.

Shares of NYSE FINS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 62,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

