Short Interest in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Drops By 28.4%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,211,000 after purchasing an additional 134,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 54.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after acquiring an additional 941,171 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATHM traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,256. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

