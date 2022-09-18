Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Declines By 15.3%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,100 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 426,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 212.4 days.

Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AXFOF remained flat at $30.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. Axfood AB has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, Hemköp, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

