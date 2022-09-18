Short Interest in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Expands By 17.2%

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,872,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,152. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.50 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,782.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

