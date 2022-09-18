Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Increases By 21.5%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,510.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BOLIF remained flat at $34.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. Boliden AB has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $35.75.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

About Boliden AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

See Also

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.