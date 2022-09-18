Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Decreases By 20.9%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 278,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadway Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 397,787 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,112,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 711,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:BYFC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.78 million, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

