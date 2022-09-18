Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Increases By 47.7%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,152.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,346 shares in the company, valued at $485,240.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 24,312 shares of company stock worth $756,437 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Down 4.4 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE CTR opened at $28.87 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

