Short Interest in Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Declines By 14.5%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 3,663,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPPMF. CIBC downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

CPPMF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 47,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,007. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.36.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

