Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Decreases By 14.3%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 58,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CAPL stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. 90,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 161,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 116,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

