Short Interest in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Decreases By 13.7%

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 11,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 4,635,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,809. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.65. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

