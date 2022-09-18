Short Interest in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Rises By 20.7%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 154,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,084,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,246.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 116,121 shares of company stock valued at $191,071 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

About Eyenovia

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 423,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,632. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $71.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.87.

(Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.