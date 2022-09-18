Short Interest in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Decreases By 12.3%

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 247,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMBH. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FMBH opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.85.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.63 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.