Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Grows By 41.4%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 3.2 %

FGM stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $57.29.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 33.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter.

