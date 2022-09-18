Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Grows By 41.4%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 3.2 %
FGM stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $57.29.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
