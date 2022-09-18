Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Drops By 22.5%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.62. 116,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,448. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $53.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

