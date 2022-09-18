Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Grows By 21.8%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNK traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,506. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000.

