Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Grows By 21.8%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FNK traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,506. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
