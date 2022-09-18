Short Interest in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIW) Declines By 26.9%

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FTIIW stock remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTIIW. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,505,000.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

